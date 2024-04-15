Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,783 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 329.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $4.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $221.76 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.