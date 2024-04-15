Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,748. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.61 and a 200 day moving average of $191.43. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.81.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

