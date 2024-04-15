Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $8.99 on Monday, reaching $612.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,113. The stock has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.87.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

