Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $17.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,243.56. 94,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,268.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,168.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.