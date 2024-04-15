Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,839,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $7,724,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,879,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,465. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

