Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.48.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.94. 2,297,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,577. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

