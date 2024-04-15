Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 10,204 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $32,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded down $2.87 on Monday, hitting $170.67. 2,412,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

