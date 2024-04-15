Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 29,906 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,906 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $44,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.85. 3,270,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,346. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.