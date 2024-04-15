Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 35,254 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,254 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $38,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.25. 1,668,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,550. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.54.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 63.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

