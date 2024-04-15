Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.52

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 83727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $497.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 311,799 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,808,000. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,822,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,379,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 88,804 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.