Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.170–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 million-$13.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.2 million.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DFLI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.45. 4,641,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 794,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 179,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 611.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 167,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

