Drake & Associates LLC Acquires 69,304 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 568.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,304 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $99.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,097. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.