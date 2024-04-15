Drake & Associates LLC Acquires 69,304 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 568.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,304 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $99.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,097. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
