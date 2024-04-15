Drake & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 17,158 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,038,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 468,478 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876,080 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.