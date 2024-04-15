Drake & Associates LLC Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Drake & Associates LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.06. 249,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.