Drake & Associates LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.54. 2,300,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,207,809. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

