Drake & Associates LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $39.71. 4,425,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,470,867. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

