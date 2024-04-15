Drake & Associates LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,347.72. The stock had a trading volume of 437,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,729. The firm has a market cap of $624.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,303.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,107.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

