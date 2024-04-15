Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $29.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.78.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Dropbox by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 18.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.99 on Monday. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
