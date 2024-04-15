DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 234,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11,073.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.43%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

