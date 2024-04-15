DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.