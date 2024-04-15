East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of East Japan Railway stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.38. 19,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,807. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

