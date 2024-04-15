EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.36.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $171.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $103,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after purchasing an additional 368,954 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

