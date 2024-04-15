eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $65.39 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.10 or 0.00801219 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00105446 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,688,160,923,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

