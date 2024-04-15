Edgar Zurcher Sells 1,075 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 178,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,446. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.92.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

PSMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

