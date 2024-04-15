Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 312,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 130,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
