Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.05

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 572263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

EDIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 370,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 265,812 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

