Electroneum Hits Market Capitalization of $99.09 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $99.09 million and $1.25 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002213 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,854,855 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

