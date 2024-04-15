Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

LLY traded up $10.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $761.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $367.35 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $761.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.08. The company has a market cap of $723.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

