Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,913 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after buying an additional 7,928,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after acquiring an additional 847,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,459,000 after acquiring an additional 524,082 shares during the last quarter.

PULS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,434. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2443 dividend. This is a positive change from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

