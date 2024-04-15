Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $369,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.43. 746,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,726. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average of $124.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

