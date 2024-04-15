Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.81. 52,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,765. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $911.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.