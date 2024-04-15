Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 19,665 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,665 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 433,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 485,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,599,000 after acquiring an additional 103,332 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ULST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 41,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,955. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.