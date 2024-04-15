Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,652 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400 in the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.58. 985,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,794. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

