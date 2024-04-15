Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,735 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,508 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 896,827 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,799,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,167,000.

GSIE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.06. 277,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,916. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

