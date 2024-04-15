Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Trading Up 3.6 %
MSN stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.64.
Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 20.14%.
About Emerson Radio
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.
