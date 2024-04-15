Emfo LLC Buys Shares of 300 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $126.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

