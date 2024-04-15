Emfo LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Emfo LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.43. 308,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,401. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.