Emfo LLC Decreases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Emfo LLC cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,231. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

