Emfo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Emfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.65. 795,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.