Emfo LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Emfo LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,813. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

