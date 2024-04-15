Emfo LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $51.67. 9,478,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,307,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

