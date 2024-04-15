Emfo LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Emfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 410,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $21.92. 38,027,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,384,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 249.47, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Get Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.