Emfo LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Emfo LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

KRE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,876,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,126,567. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

