Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $26.41 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $432,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

