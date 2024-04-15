ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in March

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ENEOS Trading Down 1.5 %

ENEOS stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.65. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. ENEOS has a 12-month low of C$6.55 and a 12-month high of C$9.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.21.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

