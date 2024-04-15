enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Down 2.8%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.97. 17,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 43,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

