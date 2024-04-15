ENI (ETR:ENI) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.81

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €15.81 ($16.82) and last traded at €15.54 ($16.53), with a volume of 4193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €15.74 ($16.75).

ENI Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

