Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.95

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1209061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

