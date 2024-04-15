Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Barclays

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $102.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $109.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 464.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 10,063.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,630,000 after acquiring an additional 234,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

