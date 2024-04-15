EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 31,248 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $134.60 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

